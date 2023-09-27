Global Health Lecture Series

The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





September Lecture - Supporting the Social Determinants of Health in West Texas Families: A Community Panel

Speakers: Kim Coy Gutierrez, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC Clinical Director, Larry Combest Community health & Wellness Center Marcy Keeney Adult Education Specialist and Career Navigator, Region 17 Education Service Center Lori Lopez, LMSW, PPSC Social Worker, Lubbock ISD Deanne Milford Program Manager, the Parenting Cottage

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon CT

12:00 noon CT Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5-2Fu9-WS1WRQzmesuIxeA#/registration

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host a panel of healthcare and education professionals to discuss their experiences working with West Texas families to promote social determinants of health. Panelists will reflect on their individual history of addressing health disparities and inequities, as well as the resources and services provided by their respective community agencies.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901

