Learn the fundamentals of Bachata in this six week dance class. You will get a great workout while moving to the beat. No partner or dance experience required! This is a six week class that runs from September 8th - October 13th. This class is held every Monday and Friday in studio 114 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm.
|Posted:
9/18/2023
Originator:
Zymri Hernandez
Email:
zyhernan@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 9/18/2023
Location:
Rec center - Studio 114
