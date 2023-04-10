Isla del Coco and the Challenge of Animal Agency
October 4, 2023
In the special talk, Dr. Mario Solís will explore La Isla del Coco's natural marvels through the lens of animal agency, which refers to the capacity of non-human animals to take action and influence their environment in meaningful ways. He points out that the conservation narrative has historically revolved around human perspectives and needs, neglecting errors inherent to this anthropocentric view. This concept suggests that animals are active participants in shaping their surroundings, often displaying behaviors that have significant impacts on ecosystems and other organisms.
