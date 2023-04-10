Isla del Coco and the Challenge of Animal Agency

6 PM

October 4, 2023 Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium Museum of Texas Tech University 3301 4th Street Lubbock, Texas 79415 Reception immediately following in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court Free event Open to the public Free parking In the special talk, Dr. Mario Solís will explore La Isla del Coco's natural marvels through the lens of animal agency, which refers to the capacity of non-human animals to take action and influence their environment in meaningful ways. He points out that the conservation narrative has historically revolved around human perspectives and needs, neglecting errors inherent to this anthropocentric view. This concept suggests that animals are active participants in shaping their surroundings, often displaying behaviors that have significant impacts on ecosystems and other organisms. For more information about the talk For more information about Dr. Solís This public talk by Dr. Soli´s is offered in conjunction with TTU International Affairs' International Week and the special exhibit “Journey through Cocos Island” at the Museum of Texas Tech University from September to December 2023. Posted:

10/3/2023



Originator:

Laura Ray



Email:

Laura.Ray@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/4/2023



Location:

Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium at the Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

