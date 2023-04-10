TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Public Lecture at the Museum of Texas Tech University

Isla del Coco and the Challenge of Animal Agency
6 PM
October 4, 2023

Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium
Museum of Texas Tech University
3301 4th Street
Lubbock, Texas 79415

Reception immediately following in the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court

Free event 
Open to the public
Free parking
 

In the special talk, Dr. Mario Solís will explore La Isla del Coco's natural marvels through the lens of animal agency, which refers to the capacity of non-human animals to take action and influence their environment in meaningful ways. He points out that the conservation narrative has historically revolved around human perspectives and needs, neglecting errors inherent to this anthropocentric view. This concept suggests that animals are active participants in shaping their surroundings, often displaying behaviors that have significant impacts on ecosystems and other organisms.

For more information about the talk

For more information about Dr. Solís

This public talk by Dr. Soli´s is offered in conjunction with TTU International Affairs' International Week and the special exhibit “Journey through Cocos Island” at the Museum of Texas Tech University from September to December 2023.

Posted:
10/3/2023

Originator:
Laura Ray

Email:
Laura.Ray@ttu.edu

Department:
Museum

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/4/2023

Location:
Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium at the Museum of Texas Tech University

Categories