Do you have like-new, business professional clothing or upscale business casual clothing you no longer wear or, are you feeling generous and willing to buy a new item for the UCC Closet? We are in need of smaller men’s business attire including small and medium button ups and suites in size 40 and 42.

While freshly dry-cleaned clothing is appreciated, we take clothing that is clean, free of stains, and free of rips.

Together, we can help students dress for success and feel confident when interviewing. For more information, please contact Brittainy Klemme in the University Career Center at 806-742-2210. You can drop off your donation Monday-Friday between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM.

Help our Red Raiders feel confident when interviewing for internships and jobs and attending professional development events.