The Office of Outreach and Engagement will host an Engaged Scholarship Lunch and Learn Session on Thursday, September 21. Topics discussed will include Scope of Work, Needs Assessments, and Active Listening practices. Lunch will be provided and virtual participation is available. The session is open to all faculty, staff, and students.
Presenters
To register, simply click the link below and log into the TLPDC registration site using your e-Raider credentials, click on all events, and scroll down to September 21, click "Getting Started in Engaged Scholarship: Defining Scope of Work, Needs Assessments, and Active Listening"