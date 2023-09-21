The Office of Outreach and Engagement will host an Engaged Scholarship Lunch and Learn Session on Thursday, September 21. Topics discussed will include Scope of Work, Needs Assessments, and Active Listening practices. Lunch will be provided and virtual participation is available. The session is open to all faculty, staff, and students.



Presenters Shirley Matteson, Ph.D., Interim Vice Provost of Outreach and Engagement

Mellinee Lesley, Ph.D., Professor, Language, Diversity & Literacy Studies Program, College of Education

Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/21/2023



Location:

TLPDC - TTU Library First floor room 151



