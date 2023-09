Negotiating the double-headed eagle: Arts of Cultural Encounter in the Pueblo World Klinton Burgio-Ericson Assistant Professor Art History of the Americas Sponsored by The Indigenous & Native American Studies Circle Fall 2023 Speaker Event 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Register here Posted:

9/14/2023



Originator:

Vickie Sutton



Email:

VICKIE.SUTTON@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Law



Event Information

Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Event Date: 9/19/2023



Location:

Online



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars