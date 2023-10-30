Do you need a professional studio portrait for your website, LinkedIn profile or an upcoming conference? The Office of Communications & Marketing can help. Mark your calendar with the following information:



Who: Faculty and Staff

What: Professional studio portraits

When: Monday, October 30, 2023; 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: Student Union Building, Red Raider Ballroom (Side A)



No prior registration required. Simply show up on October 30 between 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and photos will be shot first come, first served. Questions? Email ashley.rodgers@ttu.edu. Posted:

10/16/2023



Originator:

Allison Hirth



Email:

allison.hirth@ttu.edu



Department:

Marketing and Communications



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/30/2023



Location:

Student Union Building (Red Raider Ballroom)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Employee Announcements

