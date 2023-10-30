Do you need a professional studio portrait for your website, LinkedIn profile or an upcoming conference? The Office of Communications & Marketing can help. Mark your calendar with the following information:
Who: Faculty and Staff
What: Professional studio portraits
When: Monday, October 30, 2023; 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Where: Student Union Building, Red Raider Ballroom (Side A)
No prior registration required. Simply show up on October 30 between 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and photos will be shot first come, first served. Questions? Email ashley.rodgers@ttu.edu.