PLUNDER folk-oratorio (Feb 2024) auditions

CALL FOR AUDITIONS

The TTU Vernacular Music Center is sounding an open call for performers to audition for the original folk-oratorio PLUNDER! BATTLING FOR DEMOCRACY IN THE NEW WORLD (February 2024 staging)

The production, an original work by Roger Landes and Chris Smith, scored for solo and choral voices and accompanying band, was first staged by the University of Delaware Lyric Theater in May 2023. In settings based in folk, traditional, rock, funk, and hip hop music styles, it brings to life the archival voices of 11 characters–Indigenous and Settler, male and female, Black and white–who existed but whose stories have been neglected in the grand tales of North American history. The production, sponsored by a grant from the Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, will be staged, streamed, and recorded in the world-class acoustical space of Crickets Theater in the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in February 2024. In-person casting auditions (all voice types and gender identities; dance and/or instrumental skills a plus) ) will be held on the evenings of September 25 and 26 on the campus of Texas Tech University.

Audition repertoire will be distributed via email by September 20, though applicants are welcome to bring an additional prepared piece to the audition, or to supplement their live audition with a pre-recorded additional piece.

Audition signup closes by September 18.

For more information, please email christopher.smith@ttu.edu

To sign up for an audition, please click the link below (will request name, voice-type, and contact email):

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fRJs7niLN5ewfHQL97wRtnt0Dkcy7ol3kWqQK6vULp0/edit?usp=sharing