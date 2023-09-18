Microsoft has announced that, effective September 18, 2023, it has ended support for the mobile Microsoft 365 apps, including Outlook and Teams, on devices running iOS or iPadOS version 15 and below. After this date, the mobile apps may stop functioning properly and will no longer receive security updates, making them increasingly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.





The TTU IT Division recommends updating to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS as quickly as possible to protect your data and TTU information resources. You may check your operating system version by opening Settings, tapping General, and then About.





You may find information about updating the operating system on your iPhone or iPad online at https://askit.ttu.edu/iosupdate . Additional information about Microsoft’s operating system requirements may also be found in askIT.



