Sonoran artist Carin León is known for his rich storytelling and dazzling instrumental skills. Catch him kicking off the U.S. leg of his Colmillo de Leche tour at Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, September 24. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, use code HERITAGE to get 16% all tickets!! Get your tickets at: https://bit.ly/3Dg8s7f Posted:

9/21/2023



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Event Date: 9/24/2023



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

