In Concert Sunday! Carin Leon @ United Supermarkets Arena
Sonoran artist Carin León is known for his rich storytelling and dazzling instrumental skills. Catch him kicking off the U.S. leg of his Colmillo de Leche tour at Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, September 24. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, use code HERITAGE to get 16% all tickets!! Get your tickets at: https://bit.ly/3Dg8s7f
Posted:
9/21/2023

Originator:
Sophia Scholz

Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

Department:
United Supermarkets Arena

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Date: 9/24/2023

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

