|
Sonoran artist Carin León is known for his rich storytelling and dazzling instrumental skills. Catch him kicking off the U.S. leg of his Colmillo de Leche tour at Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday, September 24. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, use code HERITAGE to get 16% all tickets!! Get your tickets at: https://bit.ly/3Dg8s7f
|Posted:
9/21/2023
Originator:
Sophia Scholz
Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu
Department:
United Supermarkets Arena
Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Date: 9/24/2023
Location:
United Supermarkets Arena
Categories