The genre-bending artist's 22-date tour will conclude with shows in Lubbock Saturday, October 7 and El Paso, TX October 13, both of which have inspired a couple of Koe's song and album titles. Hear "Lubbock" live in Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena! Tickets at: https://bit.ly/koewetzellbk Posted:

10/2/2023



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2023



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

