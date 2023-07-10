|
The genre-bending artist's 22-date tour will conclude with shows in Lubbock Saturday, October 7 and El Paso, TX October 13, both of which have inspired a couple of Koe's song and album titles. Hear "Lubbock" live in Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena! Tickets at: https://bit.ly/koewetzellbk
