|
Parker McCollum with special guests Randy Rogers Band and William Beckmann comes to United Supermarkets Arena Thursday, October 26. The Texas-born country artist is described by Rolling Stone magazine as, “a confessional singer-songwriter who excels at relatable tales.” Get your tickets at: https://bit.ly/43BmQ4P
|Posted:
10/19/2023
Originator:
Sophia Scholz
Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu
Department:
United Supermarkets Arena
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2023
Location:
United Supermarkets Arena
Categories