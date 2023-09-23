TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2023 Fall Garden Field Day and Plant Sale
Mark your calendars for this Saturday, September 23rd, and plan to come celebrate the first day of Autumn with the Plant and Soil Science Greenhouse and Horticultural Gardens at our 2023 Fall Field Day and Plant Sale! Come see the gardens, ask us your burning Horticultural questions, vote for your favorite plants, and take something home for your garden! Since it's late in the season, our supply of plants for sale is limited, but we'll have a mix of annuals, perennials, succulents, house plants, and whatever else we can round up here at the greenhouse. It looks like we're going to get a beautiful Saturday morning, and we hope to see you here at the TTU Greenhouse and Horticultural Gardens from 9-2!
9/21/2023

Vikram Baliga

vikram.baliga@ttu.edu

Plant and Soil Science

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 9/23/2023

TTU Greenhouse and Horticultural Gardens, 3340 Main Street

