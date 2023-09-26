TTU HomeTechAnnounce

State of the University
Join President Lawrence Schovanec on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, as he addresses the campus community at the 2023 State of the University Address at the J.T. College of Visual and Performing Arts inside the Maedgen Theatre. There will be limited parking in R03 Visitor’s Lot. Light refreshments will be provided. 

If you cannot attend in person, you can watch it streamed live at: https://www.ttu.edu/livestream/
Posted:
9/19/2023

Originator:
Isabel Torres

Email:
isabel.torres@ttu.edu

Department:
President's Office

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 9/26/2023

Location:
J.T. College of Visual and Performing Arts, Maedgen Theatre

