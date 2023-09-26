|
Join President Lawrence Schovanec on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, as he addresses the campus community at the 2023 State of the University Address at the J.T. College of Visual and Performing Arts inside the Maedgen Theatre. There will be limited parking in R03 Visitor’s Lot. Light refreshments will be provided.
|Posted:
9/19/2023
Originator:
Isabel Torres
Email:
isabel.torres@ttu.edu
Department:
President's Office
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Date: 9/26/2023
Location:
J.T. College of Visual and Performing Arts, Maedgen Theatre
Categories