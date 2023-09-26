Exhibition Reception - Art Building Folio Gallery

Tuesday, September 26th, 3:00-5:00 PM

Artist's Lecture - Art Building B-01

Tuesday, September 26th, 6:30-7:30 PM





Join us at the exhibition reception for Junli Song at the Folio Gallery in the School of Art where a selection of her recent monoprints are on display.





Ms Song will also give an artist's talk later that afternoon at 6:30 PM in Art B-01. Both events are free and open to the public.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.







