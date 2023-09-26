TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
JUNLI SONG MONOPRINT ARTIST'S RECEPTION & LECTURE
Junli Song: Tenderly (the things we carry)
Exhibition Reception - Art Building Folio Gallery
Tuesday, September 26th, 3:00-5:00 PM
Artist's Lecture - Art Building B-01
Tuesday, September 26th, 6:30-7:30 PM

Join us at the exhibition reception for Junli Song at the Folio Gallery in the School of Art where a selection of her recent monoprints are on display.

Ms Song will also give an artist's talk later that afternoon at 6:30 PM in Art B-01.  Both events are free and open to the public.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. 
Posted:
9/22/2023

Originator:
Jose Arredondo

Email:
joe.arredondo@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/26/2023

Location:
Art Building Folio Gallery

Categories