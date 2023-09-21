Hey Folks!
We have the exciting news for you! Finally, we are ready to kick off our GDSC Fellowship Workshops for the semester.
- UI/UX Workshop Series:
- 5 Workshops covering 5 total projects (4 Tailored + 1 Open-Ended)
- Every Tuesday, starting 19th Sept, 2023 (Today!), 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at PETR 208
- GDSC Certifiable – Contingent on meeting requirements
- Lead by GDSC Fellows – Aniket L. Avasare and Arnob Roy
- Intro to Software Engineering/DSA Workshop Series:
- 5 Workshops – Starting from basics such as Time Complexity and Space Complexity
- Covering Data Structures and Algorithms
- Technical Interview Preparation
- How to approach a Leetcode problem?
- Every Thursday, starting 21st Sept, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at PETR 110
- Lead by GDSC Fellows – Atharva Lade, Travis Libre and Eduardo Gonzalez
3. Web Development Workshop Series:
- 6 Workshops covering 6 projects in total (5 Tailored + 1 Open Ended Project)
- Implementing HTML5, CSS3, Vanilla JavaScript, and intro to React, Node.js.
- Every Friday, starting 22nd Sept, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at PETR 110
- GDSC Certifiable – Contingent on meeting requirements
- Lead by GDSC Fellows – Atharva Lade, Aniket L. Avasare, Eduardo Gonzalez and Livingston Uzoma
Some of these workshop series (mini-bootcamps) are made certifiable through the Google DSC upon meeting the requirements. Please join the Developer Student Club on TechConnect and on Discord for important updates: https://discord.gg/BSgzKdxBu3.
