Learn New Technical Skills with Google DSC

Hey Folks!

 

We have the exciting news for you! Finally, we are ready to kick off our GDSC Fellowship Workshops for the semester. 

 

  1. UI/UX Workshop Series:

 

    • 5 Workshops covering 5 total projects (4 Tailored + 1 Open-Ended)
    • Every Tuesday, starting 19th Sept, 2023 (Today!), 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at PETR 208
    • GDSC Certifiable – Contingent on meeting requirements
    • Lead by GDSC Fellows – Aniket L. Avasare and Arnob Roy

 

  1. Intro to Software Engineering/DSA Workshop Series:

 

    • 5 Workshops – Starting from basics such as Time Complexity and Space Complexity
    • Covering Data Structures and Algorithms
    • Technical Interview Preparation
    • How to approach a Leetcode problem?
    • Every Thursday, starting 21st  Sept, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at PETR 110
    • Lead by GDSC Fellows – Atharva Lade, Travis Libre and Eduardo Gonzalez

3.       Web Development Workshop Series:

    • 6 Workshops covering 6 projects in total (5 Tailored + 1 Open Ended Project)
    • Implementing HTML5, CSS3, Vanilla JavaScript, and intro to React, Node.js.
    • Every Friday, starting 22nd Sept, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at PETR 110
    • GDSC Certifiable – Contingent on meeting requirements
    • Lead by GDSC Fellows – Atharva Lade, Aniket L. Avasare, Eduardo Gonzalez and Livingston Uzoma

 

Some of these workshop series (mini-bootcamps) are made certifiable through the Google DSC upon meeting the requirements. Please join the Developer Student Club on TechConnect and on Discord for important updates: https://discord.gg/BSgzKdxBu3


9/21/2023

Atharva Lade

Atharva.Lade@ttu.edu

N/A


Categories