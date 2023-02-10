Monday, October 2- Movie Night: Join us at the SDS office (130 Weeks Hall) for the 2022 Oscar-winning film, CODA, from 5:30pm-7:30pm.

Tuesday, October 3 -Create and Paint: Join us at the SDS office from 1:00pm-4:00pm as we create art to be sold at the Creative Abilities Gallery as part of First Friday Art Trail.

Wednesday, October 4- Deaf Bingo: Deaf Bingo is a long-standing event held each year by the SDS office. Join us from 5:30pm -7:00pm as we play bingo using ASL at Wall-Gates Hall. Door prizes and snacks available!

Thursday, October 5- Tech-quity Workshop: This student-geared workshop will give insight into leveling the playing field by exploring accessibility for all users on various platforms. Learn more about apps, resources, accessibility features, etc. 10:00-11:00am Weeks Hall, Rm 228