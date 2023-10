Student Disability Services would like to invite you to our Fall Open House!





Thursday, October 5, 2023

5:30pm to 7:00pm

130 Weeks Hall





Faculty and staff are encouraged to come by and enjoy light refreshments and learn about the services we provide to Texas Tech students.





You will also have the opportunity to hear from your fellow colleagues about their experience with our 2nd Annual Accessibility Challenge!





Please RSVP to Crystal Fuqua at crystal.fuqua@ttu.edu by September 28.