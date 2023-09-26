Title: "Speaking Truth To Power" with Anita Hill

Where: SUB – Allen Theatre – TTU Lubbock Campus; 2625 15th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79409

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00p.m.

Topics: Title IX, Civil Rights and Overcoming Adversity

Cost: Free to all students, staff, faculty, and greater community. RSVP is required.

Event Updates: posted at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/titleix/AnitaHill.php .

Hosted by: TTU Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, Dean of Students, TTU School of Law, Women’s and Gender Studies, Campus Access & Engagement. Please feel free to share this invite (RSVP is necessary)!

Visitor parking information: please go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/InformationFor/Visitors/VisitorParkingMap.php.

Trigger warning: the event will involve the discussion of sex-based harassment and discrimination and overcoming these traumatic experiences. If you need support, please go to our Title IX webpage or contact us at 806-742-7233. Our office is here to support you.

Professor Anita Hill’s Biography

The youngest of 13 children from a farm in rural Okla­homa, Anita Hill received her J.D. from Yale Law School in 1980. She began her career in private practice in Washington, D.C. Before becoming a law professor, she worked at the U. S. Education Department and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In 1989, Hill became the first African American to be tenured at the University of Oklahoma, College of Law, where she taught contracts and commercial law. She has made presenta­tions to hundreds of business, professional, academic and civic organizations in the United States and abroad.

As counsel to Cohen Milstein, Anita Hill advises on class action workplace discrimination cases.

Hill's book, Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence, is the winner of the 2022 ABA Silver Gavel Award for Books. It is a new manifesto about the origins and course of gender violence in our society; a combination of memoir, personal accounts, law, and social analysis, and a powerful call to arms from one of our most prominent and poised survivors.

Anita's previous book is Reimagining Equality: Stories of Gender, Race and Finding Home. She has also written an autobiography, Speaking Truth to Power. With Professor Emma Coleman Jordan she co-edited, Race, Gender and Power in America: The Legacy of the Hill-Thomas Hearings.

Professor Hill's commentary has been published in TIME, News­week, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and Ms. Maga­zine. She has appeared on national television programs including Good Morning America, Meet the Press, The Today Show, The Tavis Smiley Show and Larry King Live.

Professor Hill has received numerous honorary degrees and civic awards. She has chaired the Human Rights Law Committee of the International Bar Association. In addition, she is on the Board of Governors of the Tufts Medical Center and the Board of Direc­tors of the National Women's Law Center and the Boston Area Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.

Hosted by:

· Office for Student Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct,

· Dean of Students,

· Women's and Gender Studies,

· Texas Tech University School of Law

· Campus Access & Engagement

If you have questions about the event, please email alfaris@ttu.edu.