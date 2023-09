FOOD FOR THOUGHT! Save your spot by Sept. 27th!

Raider Red's Food Pantry is looking to get your feedback during our fall focus group scheduled for Friday, October 6th (12pm-1pm) at Doak Conference, Room 119.

Participants are not restricted to Raider Red's Food Pantry users but open to all students. Lunch will be served at 1:00pm.

If you are interested, please complete this form: https://forms.office.com/r/gS4CuUrQab

The deadline to reserve a seat is September 27, 2023.