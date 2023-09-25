Join us for a special screening exploring the science and pop culture impact behind some of cinema's biggest films. Texas Tech University Honors College Dean Jill Hernandez and Texas Tech University faculty Dr. Mari Isa will discuss the aspects of ethics and anthropology seen in Gattaca. Admission is free. Reserve your seat by picking up your free ticket at the box office in advance or by buying a $5 food and beverage voucher.

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416

Andrew Niccol's heady sci-fi gem from the '90s features an all-star cast

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman star in this futuristic sci-fi thriller about a world where genetic engineering is used to perfect the human species.

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website:

https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/humanitizing-the-sciences-gattaca

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our film series, please email hdstem@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0258