You are invited to RUSH hosted by the Elite Eta Lambda Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc!





Join us on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 7:00 pm in the Student Union Building Canyon Room to learn about our illustrious Sorority and how Eta Lambda’s programs align with the Sorority’s Five Point Programmatic Thrust focusing on Sisterhood, Service, Scholarship, and Social Action fostering positive change at Texas Tech University.



