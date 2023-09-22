On Saturday, September 23rd, at 7:00 AM Central time, TOSM Staff will install Banner patches and upgrades in the production environment and perform maintenance on Banapps.texastech.edu. Banner Admin, Banner Self-Service applications, and other processes such as job submission, and access to applications hosted on Banapps.texastech.edu will be intermittently unavailable while maintenance is being performed. Raiderlink/WebRaider will not be affected.





On Sunday, September 24th, between the hours of 6:00 PM and 11:59 PM Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be unavailable during the security maintenance:

TTU SSH Gateway

SQL Servers

Oracle Database Servers

Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TOSM Webapps

depts.ttu.edu

All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Texas Tech Mobile

Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruit

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration



