Production Systems Maintenance this Weekend - Raiderlink & Cognos Impacted
On Saturday, September 23rd, at 7:00 AM Central time, TOSM Staff will install Banner patches and upgrades in the production environment and perform maintenance on Banapps.texastech.edu. Banner Admin, Banner Self-Service applications, and other processes such as job submission, and access to applications hosted on Banapps.texastech.edu will be intermittently unavailable while maintenance is being performed. Raiderlink/WebRaider will not be affected.

On Sunday, September 24th, between the hours of 6:00 PM and 11:59 PM Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be unavailable during the security maintenance: 
  • TTU SSH Gateway
  • SQL Servers
  • Oracle Database Servers
  • Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM
  • Personal Websites/MyWeb
  • TOSM Webapps
  • depts.ttu.edu
  • All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
  • DegreeWorks
  • Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
  • AppWorx
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • CAS  
  • Cognos (All reporting)
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
  • ECRT
  • Banner Integration for eProcurment
  • Texas Tech Mobile
  • Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
  • Xtender
  • Banapps
  • Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
  • Recruit
  • Advise
  • RoboRegistrar
  • FormFusion
  • IntelleCheck
  • Online Travel System
  • fsaATLAS
  • Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
  • Axiom
  • Advance Web
  • MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
  • TouchNet/Banner Integration

If you encounter issues with these systems outside of these maintenance windows, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
9/22/2023
9/22/2023

IT Help Central
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

ITHC
ITHC


