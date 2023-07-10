If you are from or have a connection to another nation, we would love for you to sign up and participate in our Parade of National Flags, happening as part of International Affairs' Culture Fest 2023. The parade will last for approximately 15 minutes at the start of the event, and we will provide the flag if you sign up by the deadline of Friday, 9/29/23.





Please note previous sign up is required, you will have to sign a participant release form upon arrival, and we will only be able to offer 1 flag/nation, so if more than 1 individual signs up and requests the same flag as you, the carrying of the flag will have to be shared, unless you opt to bring your own flag.





For more details and to sign up, visit https://forms.gle/HM4nZdgv6gi4QnUj8