Event Summary:





The /200 Project





This project addresses sensitive issues around sexuality, trauma, and healing. The purpose of the /200 project is to provide a safe space for survivors to share their stories and reclaim their bodies.





In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we proudly present a week of interactive events presented by artist, Ali Waller. Join us for a meaningful and transformative experience as we raise awareness through the power of art.









To participate in the casting experience, please scroll down to Texas Tech Casting Sign Up.









Event Schedule:





Oct. 16th, 2023 11am-2pm: Alginate Workshop (RSVP Required)

Location: SUB Matador Room





This workshop focuses on themes of healing through art. Students will be partnered and instructed how to cast one another while asking similar questions to those asked as a part of the /200 project.













Oct. 19th, 2023 4-6pm: Mask Workshop (RSVP Required)

Location: School of Art, 3D Annex





Students will create plaster face masks for this workshop that can have paint or sculpture applied to them. The idea is to portray the difference between what you present to others, as opposed to your actual feelings, by painting the outside and inside differently.













Oct. 20th, 2023 6-9pm: Gallery Reception

Location: School of Art, Satellite Gallery at CASP (1106 5th St., Lubbock, TX)





The first display of the /200 installment. All students, staff, faculty and the greater Lubbock community are welcome to attend. This is a free community event. A shuttle will be provided to and from campus.









Texas Tech Casting Sign Up (Individual appointments)

Various Times between Oct. 15 - Oct. 21, 2023.





To register and book your spot for the Texas Tech casting sign up please click here . Next follow these steps:





Select the checkbox to the right of "Texas Tech Casting".





Select Prices Varies - 30 min Regular (This is free for TTU students) in the drop down menu. If you are a Non-Student, please select that option.





Then click continue in the lower right hand corner.





Select Central Time Zone and click "Done"





Change the month to October and you will see available dates/times.





Select the date/time that work with your schedule. (only select October 15th - October 21st dates and times.)





Enter in your contact information and click "Book Appointment".





You will receive a confirmation of your submission.









Hosted by:

























Contact: If you have questions about the event, please email alfaris@ttu.edu.