Graduate Student needed to assist with exam proctoring
Student Disability Services is seeking a graduate student to help proctor exams and possibly tutor students. 15-20 hours per week. Hours will vary but will be primarily in the late afternoons and evenings (until 9pm). You must have your own transportation and you must be able to work Monday - Friday. Pay rate is $13.50 an hour. Please email your resume to crystal.fuqua@ttu.edu
|Posted:
9/25/2023
Originator:
Abbi May
Email:
Abbi.May@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Disability Services
