Graduate Student needed to assist with exam proctoring

Student Disability Services is seeking a graduate student to help proctor exams and possibly tutor students. 15-20 hours per week. Hours will vary but will be primarily in the late afternoons and evenings (until 9pm). You must have your own transportation and you must be able to work Monday - Friday. Pay rate is $13.50 an hour. Please email your resume to crystal.fuqua@ttu.edu Posted:

9/25/2023



Originator:

Abbi May



Email:

Abbi.May@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Disability Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

