Multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer and current CMA Award nominee Kane Brown announces details for his new highly anticipated tour,

In the Air

.

Tickets for

the

In The Air Tour

will go on-sale to the general public Thursday, September 28 at 10am local time through Select-A-Seat Lubbock. However,

TTU Students, Faculty, and Staff are invited to participate in this special pre-sale opportunity Wednesday, September 27 at 12pm through 10pm CT!