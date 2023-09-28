Artist’s talk open to the public via Zoom on October 17th at 12:00 PM Central Time (Zoom link to be provided.)





The SRO Photo Gallery invites you to view Austin Cullen’s photographic series A Natural History (Built to be Seen) consisting of photographs on the topic of museum displays of the natural world, and how they influence and affect one another.





This project stems from his long-standing interest in natural history museums and the history of display. Dramatic dioramas, interactive virtual experiences, and miniaturized landscapes all act as windows into the natural world. While this framing acts as a guide for reading and understanding nature, the same frame can be analyzed to understand the complex and ever-changing relationship between people and land.





Austin Cullen is a Houston based photographer and printmaker who received his BFA from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2019, and his MFA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2022.









SRO Photo Gallery is a graduate student run exhibition space dedicated to contemporary photography. Housed within the Photo Area at the Texas Tech School of Art, SRO Photo Gallery gives students from across the University access to cutting edge photographic art from across the USA and is an integral part of the MFA in Photography program.