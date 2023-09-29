JUNLI SONG MONOPRINT WORKSHOP FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH, 10 AM - 3 PM SCHOOL OF ART PRINT STUDIO (ROOM 116)

Visiting artist Junli Song, who is currently the Grant Wood Fellow in Printmaking at the University of Iowa, will be presenting a monoprint workshop at School of Art. This workshop is free and open to the public, but space is limited to 18 participants. Sign up now on THIS FORM to reserve your spot. All materials will be provided, no experience is necessary.

A selection of Junli Song's monoprints is currently on display in the Folio Gallery of the Art Building through end of this month. A reception will be held for Ms Song on Tuesday, September 26th from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Folio Gallery. Later that evening, at 6:30 PM, Ms Song will present an artist's talk in Art B-01. All events are free and open to the public.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.





Posted:

9/27/2023



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2023



Location:

School of Art Print Studio Room 116



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

