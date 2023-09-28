Procurement Services and the Office of Sustainability will host the annual Red Raider Trader day Thursday, October 26, 2023 in the Ballroom of the SUB.

Red Raider Trader is an event that aspires to reduce departmental waste and save departmental funds by allowing departments to swap unwanted supplies with one another. We encourage departments to bring unused supplies and equipment.

Attendees do not have to donate or take items in order to participate. Please feel welcome to drop by, browse, have some lemonade and a cookie, and be entered for a door prize!

Red Raider Trader Drop Off Times: 8:00 am - 9:00 am

Red Raider Trader Browsing Times: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Please see our website for a list of acceptable and prohibited items: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/procurement/news/Red-Raider-Trader-09.25.2023.pdf. Equipment must be small, non-controlled and non-capitalized.

Donated items will not be returned. Items must be picked up the day of the event. Departments are responsible for transporting their own goods. Items will not be held or delivered.

This event is free and open to all faculty, staff and students!

Please email alleigh.perry@ttu.edu if you have any questions! See you then!