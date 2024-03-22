Following the success of the 2023 Freedom Tour, legendary rock band

JOURNEY

announces a new round of shows for their

50

th

Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024

featuring very special guest

TOTO.

Tickets for

the Freedom Tour

will go on-sale to the general public Friday, September 29 at 10am local time through Select-A-Seat Lubbock. However,

TTU Students, Faculty, and Staff are invited to participate in this special pre-sale opportunity Thursday, September 28 at 10am through 10pm CT! Limit of up to 8 tickets.