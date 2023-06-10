Please join us Friday, October 6th, from 6:00-9:00 PM for the opening of Nate Gilchrist's First Friday Art Trail exhibition, Same League, New Season: Another Boys' Night, hosted at the TTU School of Art's Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project.





In Same League, New Season: Another Boys' Night, Gilchrist explores themes of homosocial relationships, regional identity, and social critique through the visual motif of bowling. Bowling, with its friendly and rowdy atmosphere, is an integral part of Midwest social life, serving as a refuge and oasis for individuals in this community. While his bowling experiences are rooted in the Midwest, the concepts he examines in this exhibition extend beyond regional boundaries. Texas, specifically Lubbock, with its rich sporting history and distinct regional identity, resonates with the themes of this exhibition.





Gilchrist has developed his art practice to echo the blue-collar professions of his male role models from his upbringing. These individuals embodied a 'work hard, play hard' mentality, putting in an honest 9-to-5 shift before enjoying a few drinks and returning home to their families. They epitomized the 'manly men' archetype, displaying unwavering emotional resilience. Following the path of his peers in the labor force, Gilchrist crafted these pieces using materials commonly associated with construction, carpentry, and plumbing.





Nate Gilchrist is a multidisciplinary artist currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Fine Arts at Texas Tech University, and earned his M.F.A. in Studio Arts from Northern Illinois University in 2021. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Nate identifies as a 'quintessential Midwestern', and his work explores the cultural identity of Midwest America, a region often stuck somewhere between here and there.









This exhibition will be open during the October 6th FFAT at TTU Satellite Gallery, and 10 AM - 2 PM Saturday, October 7th.