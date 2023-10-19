The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





Building the American Dream

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wWlZy-CFR3OZNXxkEpGsTg

Zoom

Across Texas, an unstoppable construction boom drives urban sprawl and luxury high-rises. Its dirty secret: abuse of immigrant labor. Building the American Dream captures a growing movement to fight widespread construction industry injustices and advocate for reformed workplace safety practices.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/501063429




