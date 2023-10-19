The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
Building the American Dream
- Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom
- Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wWlZy-CFR3OZNXxkEpGsTg
Across Texas, an unstoppable construction boom drives urban sprawl and luxury high-rises. Its dirty secret: abuse of immigrant labor. Building the American Dream captures a growing movement to fight widespread construction industry injustices and advocate for reformed workplace safety practices.
For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/501063429
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.