Intercultural Education and Engagement is hosting a family weekend cookout! There will be food, music, photo ops, and games to enjoy!

Posted:

9/28/2023



Originator:

Loni Crosby



Email:

loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu



Department:

Intercultural Educ and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2023



Location:

2533 15th Street (Building between the Sub and Drane Hall)



