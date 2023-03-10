Stop by CopyMail located in the SUB basement, Suite 005, for printing, copying, shipping and more.

CopyMail offers Tech students, staff, and faculty a discounted rate for FedEx and UPS domestic shipping for your personal and business mailing needs!





This is a convenient location, and it will save you time and money!

Services:

Printing and binding

Copies of class notes

Syllabus printing

Business cards

Laminating

Brochure and Booklet Printing

Color and black & white copies

Purchase postage

Shipping boxes and envelopes

Mail packages

Contact CopyMail

(806) 742-3444 copymail@ttu.edu