Stop by CopyMail located in the SUB basement, Suite 005, for printing, copying, shipping and more.
CopyMail offers Tech students, staff, and faculty a discounted rate for FedEx and UPS domestic shipping for your personal and business mailing needs!
This is a convenient location, and it will save you time and money!
Services:
- Printing and binding
- Copies of class notes
- Syllabus printing
- Business cards
- Laminating
- Brochure and Booklet Printing
- Color and black & white copies
- Purchase postage
- Shipping boxes and envelopes
- Mail packages
Contact CopyMail
(806) 742-3444 copymail@ttu.edu