Junli Song's Tenderly (the things we carry) is the latest exhibition now open at the TTU School of Art Folio Gallery. This exhibition presents a series of her recent monoprints (a form of printmaking) exploring the fragment of memory, tradition, and storytelling within Song's work. Working with stencil monoprints in both water-based and oil-based inks, Song combines cutouts of personal symbols and iconography with painted narratives to create new compositions that exist between abstraction and representation.



Tenderly (the things we carry) is currently on view through October 1st, Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Weekend hours include Saturday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and Sunday 12:00 - 4:00 PM.



Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Frees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Posted:

9/28/2023



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

