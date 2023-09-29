Welcome to the 17th annual Texas Tech Presidential Lecture and Performance Series. This season we are proud to bring you the following line-up:





Oct. 28, 2023, Saturday / In Conversation with Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan Academy Award-nominated Screenwriter, Director, Show Creator / Owner of the Historical 6666 Ranch Nov. 15., 2023, Wednesday / The Queen’s Cartoonists Jazz & Animation - Two American Art Forms in One Show Febr. 28., 2024, Wednesday / The Suffers Houston-based R&B/Soul/Jazz/Cajun-Caribbean Fusion April 18., 2024, Thursday / 10th Lubbock Lights: Angela Strehli Lubbock-born First Lady of Texas Blues





Purchase tickets (season pass or individual tickets) and find information at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu. TTU student can receive 1 free ticket/event by showing their valid student IDs at the Student Union Building (1502 Akron) east info desk 30 days before each event.







