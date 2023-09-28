About "Greek Circle":

"Greek Circle" is inspired by Midsomer and Get Out. College freshmen, Kennedy and Hannah decide to rush into a Sorority. Over the course of recruitment, Kennedy realizes the sorority is a cult, and the president is trying to brainwash new members. On the night of Initiation, her friend Hannah was being Hazed in to kill Kennedy. Will she escape?

Casting Details:

We are looking for dedicated and passionate actresses who can bring depth and authenticity to the characters in "Greek Circle." We are casting the entire film!

Audition Information:

Date: This Thursday, September 28th

Time: 5:30 pm

Location: Media and Communication building .Room 253.

Submission Instructions:

If you are interested in auditioning for "Greek Circle," please Fill out the interest form BELOW where you can put your headshot, resume, and contact information which will need to be filled out by Thursday, September 28th, by 5 pm. (headshots and resumes are not required, so no biggie if you do not have them.)

Important Notes:

Attached are the audition cuts along with the full script to get a better understanding of the story. (Monologues are NOT required to be prepared.)

If you are unable to make the audition and are still Interested in being considered for a role, we can accommodate an alternative audition arrangement.

We look forward to receiving your submissions. If you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at tcmatexastech@gmail.com or trirby@ttu.edu.

Thank you for considering this opportunity, and we hope to see you at the auditions for "Greek Circle."





https://forms.gle/XuAXLDKYatKfowG76





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.