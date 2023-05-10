The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a virtual SurveyMonkey educational opportunity on Thursday, October 5, 10am-12pm (CT). SurveyMonkey is an advanced survey platform provided by the Office of the CIO to faculty and staff at no cost to the area or department. SurveyMonkey streamlines the process of obtaining and using feedback and quantifiable insights to make better, data-informed decisions. SurveyMonkey benefits include the ability to quickly and accurately:
- Create surveys, quizzes, and polls;
- Gather feedback via multiple sources such as email, mobile chat, and social media;
- Analyze results; and
- Integrate your data with your favorite app.
SurveyMonkey also offers research services for an additional fee, such as panel development, participant mining, global survey administration, and survey development/validation for an additional departmentally funded fee.
SurveyMonkey experts will discuss the following topics:
- SurveyMonkey Roadmap
- Highlights and Benefits of Products and Features
- SurveyMonkey In Action
- Expert Services
- Additional Resources
- Engage with SurveyMonkey: Questions & Answers
Event Details
- Date: Thursday, October 5
- Time: 10am-12pm (CT)
- Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via MS Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.