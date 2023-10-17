Want to work for the “Best Place to Work on Campus?” Look no further! University Recreation is seeking students who are excited to join our team for the spring. We will be hiring for positions in Facilities, Fitness & Wellness, Marketing, Member Services & Outdoor Pursuits.

Interested students must attend an Info Session that covers what it means to be a UREC employee and explains the ins and outs of the positions. Info Sessions are every 30 minutes and seating is limited. Interested students only need to attend one session below Applications will be distributed at the Info Session.

Info Session details

TODAY, 4-6pm, 2nd floor Student Rec Center

October 18, 1-2:30pm, SUB Escondido Theater

October 18, 5:30-7pm, 2nd floor Student Rec Center

October 19, 5-7pm, 2nd floor Student Rec Center