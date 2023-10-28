In Conversation with Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan

Saturday, October 28, 2023

7:00 PM • Buddy Holly Hall Performing Arts & Sciences

Academy Award®-Nominated Screenwriter, Director, and Show Creator / Owner of the Historical 6666 Ranch

Sheridan is an Academy Award®-nominated writer and actor as well as a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. A Texas native himself, Sheridan excels in the Western horse performance industry as an avid supporter and competitor in reining and cutting. He also owns and operates two Texas ranches including the legendary 6666 or Four Sixes Ranch, a 2015 Environmental Stewardship Award Program regional winner, and Bosque Ranch. Sheridan recently launched Four Sixes® Ranch Brand Beef which retails beef sourced from 6666 and a network of ranches. While the Dutton family continues their personal and business struggles in Season 5 of “Yellowstone,” Sheridan has brought prequels “1883” and “1923” to life and is working on upcoming spinoff, “6666.

Taylor Sheridan will be interviewed onstage by Texas Tech University Centennial Coordination Director Blayne Beal, followed by a Q&A with the audience.

For details, visit www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu