The Queen's Cartoonist

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

7:00 PM • Allen Theatre (Student Union Bldg, 1502 Akron Ave)

Two American Art Forms in One Show: Jazz & Animation

The Queen's Cartoonists perform music from cartoons! Pulling from over 100 years of animation, TQC's performances are perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage. The band matches the energy of the cartoons, leading the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. Watch your favorite classic cartoon characters interact with the musicians on stage, and expect the unexpected from the Golden Age of Animation, cult cartoon classics, and modern animated films. Inspired by the cross-roads of jazz, classical music, and cartoons, TQC features Jazz Age composers like Carl Stalling, Raymond Scott, and Duke Ellington, alongside classical giants Mozart, Rossini, and R. Strauss (to name just a few).

Since their inception in 2015, the band, hailing from as far away as Australia, Bulgaria, and Washington, D.C., now all reside in Queens, New York, and are a creative part of the New York jazz scene. The band has brought their unique concert experience to performing arts centers, clubs, and festivals all across the United States and Europe. The Queen's Cartoonists have opened for the New York Philharmonic and are the only artist in the 40-plus year history of the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City to sell out multiple all-ages shows. They have been featured in over 50 publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Chicago Tribune, NPR, Mashable, and featured on TV spots for Pix11 and Fox5.

“As I watched The Queen's Cartoonists slip and slide through decades of cartoon music in a matter of minutes, with the animations projects on a large screen behind them, I followed a captivated crowd of young and old consciously connect with what they were watching and hearing. The pleasure of the perfect synchrony of sound and pictures was instantly recognizable.”

-Mashable

For event details, visit www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu or call our box office 806.770.2000. All TTU students receive a free ticket with their valid IDs at the Student Union Building east info desk 30 days before the event.