NOTE: YOU MUST BE 21 YEARS OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE.



The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) is the world's leading provider of wine qualifications. WSET® courses are designed to inspire and empower anyone looking to develop their wine knowledge from beginners to experts, and from enthusiasts to professionals. We are proud to offer Level 1 and Level 2 Award in Wines at Texas Tech University!



For dates of upcoming classes, please go to: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/wset/index.php#, or call (806) 834-5846.