The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple online educational event on Friday, October 13, 2pm – 4pm (CT). This enduring partnership between TTU and Apple has forged a robust and strategic alliance, resulting in significant discounts for the TTU community on Mac computers, Apple software, and a range of accessories.

Apple experts will present on the following topics:

Product Updates and Associated Roadmap

New Products, Features, & Services

Security Features & Updates

Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers





Event Details

Date: Friday, October 13

Time: 2pm – 4pm (CT)

Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Microsoft Teams. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events ( itevents@ttu.edu ), and we will send you the calendar invitation and Teams access information.

Note on Apple Purchases: The TTU Community may now make these purchases through our Campus Bookstore, by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/ or stopping by the store at the Student Union Building. We're pleased to share that Apple generously extends this discount to members of the TTU community for personal purchases, including items like iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, enabling customization and personalization options. To learn more about official TTU purchases and departmental recommendations, visit Technology purchase recommendations | IT Help Central | TTU.