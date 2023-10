We invite you to volunteer for Students for Global Connections at the Culture Fest. The fest is a great way of meeting people from every corner of the world. Take this opportunity to broaden your horizon of perspective and build volunteer hours. The fest will be held on October 7th from 9am to 3pm at the International Cultural Center where you can volunteer in 1.5 hour blocks. Use this link to register by October 5th:





