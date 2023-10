Sweeten your week with a FREE cookie and an opportunity to sign up for a life coaching session on campus! We want to support you through the crumby parts of mid-semester. Let’s get through this crunch time together. Don’t be afraid to take whisks – be a smart cookie & schedule a life coaching session before finals! Posted:

10/20/2023



Originator:

Claudea Hernandez



Email:

Claudea.Hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

Univ Coaching and Studen Achievemnt



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/23/2023



Location:

SUB Foyer/Food Court



