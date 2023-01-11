The 2nd Year MFA Group Exhibit ion showcases new artwork by returning School of Art Master of Fine Arts candidates in ceramics, painting, photography, and sculpture. The exhibition displays MFA graduate students' development in creative activity after the first year of study and starting the second year of the three-year MFA program.

Artists include Kevin Abankwa (Painting), Byron Ashley (Printmaking), Bazil Bradford (Printmaking), Sierra Greenslade (Photography), Rebecca Kim (Jewelry Design & Metalsmithing) Carly McMahon (Sculpture), Mamak Razmgir (Painting) S. Sanchez (Jewelry Design & Metalsmithing), and Diego Zarate-Alvizo (Sculpture).





The exhibition runs until December 3rd, 2023. Free and open to the public. Open Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Weekend hours: Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 12pm - 4pm.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.



