Campus Access & Engagement is hosting Serena Shade from the Student Mental Health Community to discuss stress and anxiety that may be present from midterms and school, in hopes of students attending to have an idea on how to manage this stress.

Posted:

10/3/2023



Originator:

Saidi Soliz



Email:

saidi.soliz@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 10/4/2023



Location:

Intercultural Education & Engagement Center - 2533 15th St.



