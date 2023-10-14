TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Volunteers needed for Solar Eclipse Watch Party!
The Education Division at the Museum of Texas Tech University is looking for volunteers for its upcoming Solar Eclipse Watch Party event on Saturday, October 14, 10am-1pm. Volunteers will be needed from 9:45am-1:15pm.

Solar Eclipse Watch Party is a family-friendly, free event at the Museum of Texas Tech University (3301 4th Street) to celebrate the annular solar eclipse. There will be space-themed games, crafts, cookies, and Planetarium shows. Attendees will receive free solar eclipse viewing glasses or cards. 

If interested, please email Emory at emoholla@ttu.edu.
10/3/2023

Emory Holland

emoholla@ttu.edu

Museum

Time: 9:45 AM - 1:15 PM
Event Date: 10/14/2023

Museum of Texas Tech University

