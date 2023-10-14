The Education Division at the Museum of Texas Tech University is looking for volunteers for its upcoming Solar Eclipse Watch Party event on Saturday, October 14, 10am-1pm. Volunteers will be needed from 9:45am-1:15pm.





Solar Eclipse Watch Party is a family-friendly, free event at the Museum of Texas Tech University (3301 4th Street) to celebrate the annular solar eclipse. There will be space-themed games, crafts, cookies, and Planetarium shows. Attendees will receive free solar eclipse viewing glasses or cards.





If interested, please email Emory at emoholla@ttu.edu.